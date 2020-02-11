Verbatim: Sultan says Dan Fodio never came to Islamise any country

“I am the leader of Usman Danfodio dynasty, I have never seen where in the hundreds books of Usman Danfodio where it was said Nigeria belongs to the Fulani. What he wrote was the role of Islam in leadership, governance, among others. They never mentioned conquer of any particular land or claim of ownership of any territory.

People make comment that Jihad is to Islamise every country but I said no, Danfodio never came to Islamise any country, he preached against bad government.That fake write up was by those who don’t want peace in this country”.

-Sultan of Sokoto,Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar

Credit: Daily Post