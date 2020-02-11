Wife opens up on death of Kobe Bryant and daughter

By Nehru Odeh

Weeks after Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash, his wife, Vanessa, is still in shock. She has refused to accept that both her husband and daughter are dead. In her Istalgram post Monday, Vanessa opened up about her grief.

She wrote: “My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t been able to have that opportunity? I’m so mad. She had so much lie to live.”

According to ABC News, Vanessa also said he had been reluctant to put her feelings into words but wanted to share her experiences in case anybody in a similar situation could relate.

It would be recalled that Kobe and Gianna Bryant were among the nine people that were killed in the ‘copter crash on 26 January. Kobe was 41 and Gigi 13.

In the days following the crash, Vanessa thanked the public for their outpouring of support and wrote that she’s taken comfort in “knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved, adding that the idea of raising three children while in mourning has been difficult.

“I realize I need to be strong and be here for my three daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Blanka and Capri … God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

A memorial service for Kobe and Gianna will be held on 24 February at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles. The date reflects the basketball jersey number worn by Kobe (24) and Gianna (2).