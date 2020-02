The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has ordered the Department of State Security(DSS) to pay N200,000 as damages to Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow protest.

That, according to the court, was for frivolous “for frivolous adjournments.”

Professor Wole Soyinka too was in court in solidarity with Sowore.