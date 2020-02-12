Edo APC crisis: Bisi Akande’s Peace Committee excites Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

Finally, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed delight with the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Reconciliation Committee, led by the pioneer national Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande.

The Governor expressed his approval of the committee in a statement by his Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie.

He said the state government is enthusiastic to receive the committee in the state so that genuine reconciliation can start in earnest and is ready for the peace process to commence.

He added that the different organs of the party in the state are ready to participate in the reconciliation exercise, as they are confident that the true state of affairs of the party especially the progress made and efforts to foster unity would be disclosed to the committee.

“We are excited with the inauguration of the APC National Reconciliation Committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of our great party. We are eager to engage with the committee led by Chief Bisi Akande so that the peace process can begin in earnest.

“As a people beholden to law and order, we are sure that justice will be done in the matter after all the issues emanating therefrom are examined,” Obaseki said.

Meanwhile, the Obaseki faction of the party has lauded the reconstitution of the reconciliation committee, affirming their faith and acceptance of the committee, “considering the integrity, forthrightness and objectivity of its members.”

The State Publicity Secretary of the faction, Joseph Osagiede, said the state chapter would “cooperate fully with the committee and provide it with useful, factual and incontrovertible facts to aid its work.

“Our reservations with respect to the previous committees set up for this same assignment were borne out of the principles of natural justice and not to do with the integrity of those party leaders concerned who, by the way, we hold in very high esteem.

“We hereby express gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of our Party who have shown sensitivity to the issues raised in our previous objections,” he siad.