EFCC arraigns man for €3.8m fraud

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 2:35 pm


Yushau Mohammed Ahmed

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, arraigned one Yushua Mohammed Ahmed before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a four-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of €3,808,870.00 (Three Million, Eight Hundred and Eight Thousand, Eight Hundred and Seventy Euro).

Among other charges, Ahmed is alleged to have, between 29th September, 2010 and 26th October, 2010, in Lagos, converted to his own use, the sum of €458,425.00 (Four Hundred and Fifty-eight Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty -five Euros) belonging to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The offence is contrary to Section 280 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the Commission.

 In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, Kufre Uduak, asked for a trial date, and also prayed the court to remand the defendant in the Nigerian Correctional Services

Justice Dada adjourned the case to February 24, 2020 and ordered the defendant to be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Services.  

