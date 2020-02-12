Ex-Edo dep. gov’s brother docked for pulling down 2 buildings

Mr Joseph Odubu, 39, on Tuesday appeared before an Oredo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benin for allegedly pulling down two uncompleted buildings.

The defendant, who is the younger brother of former Dep. Gov. Pius Odubu, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, bothering on malicious damage of property.

The Police Prosecution, ASP Osayomwanbor Omoruyi, told the court that Odubu committed the offences on Sept. 7, 2019 at Aruogba community in Oredo Magisterial District, Benin.

Omoruyi alleged that the defendant conspired with others at large and maliciously damaged uncompleted buildings, belonging to Mrs Yahaya Garba-Hassan and Mr Umar Hassan.

He said that Odubu brought a bulldozer to pull down the uncompleted buildings, claiming that the land belonged to his elder brother in America.

He put the value of Garba-Hassan’s property at N3 million, while that of Hassan was put at N2 million.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 516 and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, applicable in Edo.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 451 prescribes two years jail term for malicious damage of property and seven years for conspiracy.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel for the defendant, Mr Frank Edebor, urged the court to grant bail to the defendant, considering that “he has a family with children”.

He assured the court that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Patricia Igho-Braimoh, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety, who must reside within the area of jurisdiction.

Igho-Braimoh then adjourned the case to February 19 for hearing.