Minimum Wage: Kogi NLC Chairman assures workers of payment

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Chairman , Nigeria Labour Congress, Kogi chapter, Comrade Onuh Edokah, has charged workers in the state to remain resolute as he assured that the government has set up machinery to tackle all issues surrounding the payment of minimum wage to them.

Edokah gave the charge on Wednesday during the 7th Quadrennial state delegates conference of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) , Kogi state chapter.

The NLC boss, while speaking to newsmen at the venue of the congress, urged civil servants in Kogi state to expect a better deal from government , saying the union is still negotiating and hopeful of getting the desired result at the end of negotiations.

He said “The state government has set up a committee to look into the payment of 30,000 naira minimum wage to workers of the state.

“We are hoping that by the end of the thirty days government gave the committee, they will come out with a chat that will be the true position of the minimum wage in Kogi state and we are expecting a win-win situation”

Edokah who handed over the leadership of MHWUN to the newly elected Exco, said his ten years in the saddle of the union as Chairman witnessed a lot of transformation , stressing that he is leaving the union better than he met it.

He therefore urged the new Exco to take the welfare of members as paramount , saying any union executive that failed in providing adequate welfare of its members would end up throwing the union into unbearable situation.

“I am leaving the union with a lot of legacies. The workers which I led in health worker’s union enjoyed the benefit of various structures of their salaries . I was the Chairman of the union through out the transformation of various salary structures and I ensure that the government pay workers their salaries” he noted.

At the end of the congress that lasted three hours, Comrade Amari Gabriel emerged as Chairman through consensus while Alilu Adejoh was elected as Vice Chairman, Kashim Abonika asTreasurer, Salaudeen Yakubu, State Trustee, Badams Kadiri, Auditor and Ajisafe Oluwatoyin as the Public Relation Officer.

Comrade Gabriel in his acceptance speech promised that his administration will not relent in moving the union to a greater height.

While commending the immediate past leadership of the union for leaving a worthy legacy for the incoming executive, the new chairman solicited the cooperation and support of members to achieve success.