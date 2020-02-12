Police kill kidnapper, arrests 2 others over armed robbery in Plateau

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 10:19 pm


FILE: Police combing bush for kidnapped victims

Police in Plateau have killed a notorious kidnapper at Shimakarr village of Shandam Local Government Area  and arrested three other suspects over criminal conspiracy and armed robbery in the state.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, disclosed this while presenting the corpse and  other suspects to newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.
Akinmoyede said that kidnapper was shot and killed on Tuesday during a gun duel with the police, but that his colleagues had escaped
He vowed to decisively deal with criminals in the state, attributing the feat achieved to the commitment and resilience of the command’s officers and men.
“Yesterday, at about 7 a.m., one Rev. Ganko Istifanus of Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN), Shimakarr, reported to us that at about 5:30 a.m., gunmen came to his residence and kidnapped his son, Godsave Damen, and two others to an unknown destination.
“Immediately we received the information, a combined team of policemen, vigilante and hunters were mobilised to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle.
“In the process, one of the kidnappers was shot dead, while others took to their heels. We recovered one AK-47 rifle and 21 empty wheels of live ammunition,” he said.
The commissioner further said that the three other suspects arrested over armed robbery were nabbed at Nasarawa Gwong community of Jos North amd Gyel community of Jos South local government areas.
“Similarly, we have arrested one Sunday Alfa and Uzaifa Adam at Nasarawa Gwong community of Jos North over armed robbery activities.
“The suspects are members of the elusive motorcycle snatching syndicate terrorising Jos and environs.
“Also, one Isaiah Lawrence of Gyel community of Jos South was arrested by operatives of Operation Puff Adder and the Anti kidnapping unit of the command.
“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include:English berreta pistol with six rounds of 9mm live ammunition, one locally made revolver pistol, a knife , tricycle and a motorcycle,” he said.
Akinmoyede said the suspects would be charged to court after thorough investigation.
He assured members of the public of the command’s readiness to combat all forms of crimes in the state, and called on the residents to support the police and other security agencies to rid the area of criminal elements.
