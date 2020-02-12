Police parade woman who beat stepson to death, 76 others in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye ,Abeokuta

A 30- year- old housewife, Shukurat Olufowobi, arrested at Oshodi Oke area of Ogijo for allegedly beating her five – year- old stepson, Azeem, to death was among the criminal suspects paraded by the Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday.

Ogun Commissioner of Police, Ebrimson Kenneth, told journalists that the suspect was arrested following report at Ogijo police division that she hit a boy living with her with an object on his head, thereby inflicting injury that eventually resulted to death on him.

The Police Commissioner added that the woman and her husband hurriedly took the corpse of the boy to Ajah in Lagos state where he was secretly buried thereafter.

He added that the couple were arrested while packing their belongings to run away from the area where they reside as at the time of the incident.

CP Kenneth added that preliminary investigation revealed that the woman has been maltreating the deceased boy whose mother has separated from the father.

The nurse who gave the boy first aid treatment informed the couple of her observation about his broken skull.

But it was learnt that though Mrs Olufowobi pleaded with her lie about the cause of the boy’s death, the Nurse refused, saying it is against the ethics of her profession, the Commissioner of Police said.

Others suspects paraded include a driver who eloped with his employer’s car and two ATM cards which he successfully used to withdraw the sum of #166,000 from the account of his boss.

Also paraded was a mother who bath her daughter with hot water for not doing things she asked her to do on time.

Paraded alongside the criminals were cultists arrested from different division of the police command.

One of the paraded cultists was a Polytechnic of Ilaro Student Union leader, Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji alongside an accomplice. Both suspects however denied involvement in cultism

Emmanuel claimed he must have been ‘charmed’ to have found himself in the bush where he was arrested as he claimed the was going to church in the morning at about 7:30 when he was accosted by members of a vigilance group.

He claimed it was members of the vigilance group who put the cult regalia he was dressed in when he was arrested on him.

When asked why he was suspended from school as claimed by the polytechnic authority, he said he was never aware of such.

The Police commissioner says items recovered from the paraded suspects include live carriages, arms and ammunition, vehicles, among others

He also displayed an impounded bus loaded with what is suspected to be Indian hemp. The driver of the bus is still on the run.

Cp Kenneth warned that he will not condole any form of criminality in the state.