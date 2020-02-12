UI ASUU elects new Chairman

Wednesday, February 12, 2020 8:01 am


The congress of the Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan Chapter, has elected, unopposed, Prof Ayo Akinwole, as its new Chairman.

Akinwole, a professor of Aquaculture Engineering and Water Resources, took over from Prof Deji Omole who had served two terms.

Also elected unopposed were Drs Femi Afolabi (Vice Chairman), Chris Omoregie (Secretary), Seun Garba (Ass. Secretary I), Kazeem Olaniyan (Ass. Secretary II)

Others are Sarah Akintola (Treasurer), Femi Akewula (Financial Secretary), Kehinde Soetan (Investment), Funke Adegoke (Welfare), Ajibade Tayo (Publicity), and Dapo Okareh (Internal Auditor).

The new executives were unveiled at the Biennial Congress of the Union held at ASUU Secretariat, Ajibode extension by the Chairman electoral Committee, Prof Akin Alada.

Alada said the elected officials satisfied all the provisions of ASUU constitution and were returned elected.

ASUU Zonal Coordinator, Dr Ade Adejumo, who inaugurated the new exco, tasked them to be ready to fight executive tyranny in Nigeria and ensure that the children of the masses were not sidelined.

The chairman-elect, Akinwole, assured that the Union would continue to stand with the masses and fight for publicly funded education.

