Bayelsa: Wike warns Oshiomhole

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has called on the Federal Government to warn the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to stop making inflammatory remarks capable of destabilising the country.

Governor Wike also berated the APC National Chairman for saying that there will be no swearing-in of the PDP Candidate in Bayelsa State, saying he has no such powers.

He said: “The Federal Government should warn Oshiomhole to stop making remarks that will destabilise Nigeria.

“What he is doing in Edo State is not proper and he should not bring it to the rest of the Niger Delta.”

He said that Oshiomhole lacks the power to make pronouncements after the Supreme Court has ruled on the Bayelsa matter.

“Who is Oshiomhole to determine who has spread in a state? Supreme Court has made a ruling. It is unfortunate for Oshiomhole to come forward to say that nobody will be sworn in ” he said.

He said that Oshiomhole is making unguarded statements because he has lost the support of APC Governors, hence he wants to curry favour through careless talks.

He said: “It is most unfortunate what Oshiomhole is doing because he wants to retain his position as National Chairman. APC Governors have rejected him, that is why he is struggling to prove that he is fighting for the Party.

“He is making statements as if he owns the country. This is the same way he is carrying on in Edo State fighting the Governor.

“He believes that he has the forces to cause crisis. He is arrogating powers to himself, which is not good “, he said.

Governor Wike described Oshiomhole as a man who preaches one thing, then goes ahead to practise a different thing.

He said the situation in Edo State has exposed Adams Oshiomhole as a godfather who once preached against godfathers.

He said Oshiomhole would not be allowed to destroy the Niger Delta. Governor Wike said the rule of law must continue to prevail at all times.