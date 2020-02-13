EFCC nabs 2 brothers, 13 others for alleged internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office on Thursday, February 13, 2020, arrested two siblings – Olanrewaju Olatunji (19) and Femi Olatunji (29) – and thirteen others for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.

The suspects were apprehended at Alafara area of Ibadan, Oyo State, following intelligence earlier received on their alleged fraudulent activities.

The thirteen others, whose ages range between 16 and 48 years, are: Abiodun Ojo, Lawal Ahmed, Adedeji Olatunbosun, Adeniyi Ramon, and Oladipupo Oluwatobilola.

Others are: Ayomide Olawale, Elegbede Wale, Victor Adaramoye, Timileyin Adeniran, Kunmi Joshua, Tawfeeq Ibrahim, Funmbi Samuel and Adeyemo Yinka.

At the point of their arrest, three exotic cars, phones, laptops, international passports, Point of Sale (POS) machine, and some incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects,