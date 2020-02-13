Forgery: Bayelsa governor-elect, deputy, sacked by Supreme Court

Forgery: Bayelsa governor-elect, deputy, sacked by Supreme Court

Thursday, February 13, 2020 2:06 pm


David Lyon

What happened was akin to guilt by association! The sin of one affecting the other. On Thursday, 13 February, David Lyon, the governor-elect of Bayelsa State and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo,  were given the boot by the Supreme Court. The apex court, according to Vanguard, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Mary Odili, held that Degi-Eremieoyo presented a forged certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. It held that the Form CF 001 Degi-Eremieoyo submitted to INEC for the purpose of the November 16, 2019, governorship election in the state, contained false information of fundamental nature.

Justice Ejembi Eko who delivered the lead judgement reinstated the November 12, 2019, Judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja that disqualified Degi-Eremieoyo from participating in the governorship poll. The apex court held that since Degi-Eremieoyo shared a joint ticket with the governor-elect, his disqualification invalidated their nomination by the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Consequently, according to the report, it ordered INEC to immediately withdraw the Certificate of Return that was issued to them and issue a fresh one to the party that secured the second highest number of votes and got the required constitutional spread. The judgment followed an appeal that was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, its governorship and deputy governorship candidates in Bayelsa State, Douye Diri and Lawrence Ewhruojakpo.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Minister Mourns Music Icon Olaiya, Calls Him Legend of His Time
    36 mins ago

    FUTA Don Warns Against Indiscriminate Consumption Of Mushrooms
    1 hour ago

    44th memorial: How Joe Garba, others blackmailed Murtala Muhammed to be head of state
    2 hours ago

    Court fixes 2 April for arraignment of Ifeanyi Uba and his company
    3 hours ago

    De-registration of ANN, others, unconstitutional, hasty – Dania
    3 hours ago

    Nissan Nigeria fetes the Motherless at Silverbird
    3 hours ago

    Enyo partners Cars45 to unveil Premium Auto Centre
    5 hours ago

    Kanu parents’ burial: NSCDC boss warns ‘trouble makers’