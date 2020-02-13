Kogi PDP rejects composition of SIEC

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the composition of the State Independent Electoral Commission.

According to a statement signed by Achadu Dickson, its Director Research and Documentation, the PDP, notes that the members are card carrying members of the APC and as such would be partisan .

The PDP says it is on record that they are all card carrying APC members and that their appointmwnt is gainst the law.

The PDP says any Election conducted by this illegal body will be null and void and warned against the members being screened and sworn in.

Governor Yahaya Bello Wednesday forwarded names of eight nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening as members of SIEC. The state has not conducted Local Government elections since the governor assumed office in January 2016.