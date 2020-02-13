Nissan Nigeria fetes the Motherless at Silverbird

By Daniels Ekugo

Guided by the vision of Enriching People’s Lives, Nissan Nigeria sets out to give a “fun day at the movies’ experience to the children of Motherless Babies Home and Vigilant Heart Orphanage. Both of these charitable homes render exemplary service towards providing care for orphans and abandoned and underprivileged children in Lagos.

Around 70 children from the charitable causes were recently taken along with their care givers to watch Dr.Dolittle and their enthusiasm was electric. The children were also made to watch short movies on road safety norms. This is one of the many activities that Nissan Nigeria– Stallion Group commits to carry out this year to inculcate safe driving culture in the young minds.

This event was hosted in association with Silver Bird Theatre. Kiki Osinbajo, owner of the fashion power house Glam D Africa and Seyi the popular TV Personality of Big Brother Naija fame, came out to cheer and support the children.

The ‘Fun Day at the Movies’ experience was given to children of Motherless Babies Home and Vigilant Heart Orphanage, Lagos. The two charity homes render exemplary service towards providing care for orphans, abandoned and underprivileged children in Lagos.

This, according to the company, is part of the activities of Nissan Nigeria– Stallion Group to inculcate safe driving culture in the young minds.

The event hosted in association with Silverbird Theatre also featured Kiki Osinbajo, owner of the fashion power house, Glam D Africa and Seyi, the popular TV Personality of Big Brother Naija fame, who came out to cheer and support the children.

Commenting on the initiative, Head of Sales at Nissan Nigeria, Amit Sharma, said the brand seeks to contribute to sustainable social development by carrying out social contribution activities as a corporate citizen focusing on education, environmental awareness and humanitarian relief.

Reacting, Seyi Awolowo, of the Big Brother Naija fame, commended Nissan Stallion for the initiative which he described as a good way to give back to the society. “If you don’t take care of them, you don’t know where they will be tomorrow, the uncertainty might just be going negatively.”

“I am sure this movie is going to have positive impact on them. I was sure laughing myself out as well as the children.”