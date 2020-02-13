Nnamdi Kanu: Heavy Armed Security Operatives Takeover South-East

By Jethro Ibileke

Ahead of the burial of Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Meme Sally, parents of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, security operatives have virtually taken over the Anambra, Imo and Abia axis of the South-Eastern region of the country.

The burial is holding on Friday at lsiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia North local government area of Abia State.

Members of IPOB and security agencies have been trading words over the burial ceremony.

Abia State police authorities had threatened to disrupt the burial, should members of the IPOB show up there, perhaps to forestall possible breakdown of law and order.

Our correspondent who was on his way to the burial ceremony, reports that no fewer than 10 checkpoints manned by military and police operatives were mounted between Onitsha and Uli.

The security operatives were however very civil in the discharge of their duties.

Commercial bus drivers and passengers however did not take kindly to the traffic holdups occasioned by the unlimited checkpoints.