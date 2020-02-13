Real Reason Meghan and I Left Royal Life – Prince Harry

By Nehru Odeh

Prince Harry has made a shocking revelation about why he and his wife, Meghan, left Buckingham Palace to seek financial independence in Canada. In a speech he delivered at a talk for JPMorgan in Miami, Florida, Harry, who has been in therapy over mental issues said he and his wife left because he was fleeing the ‘ghost’ of his mother, Diana’s death that has been haunting him.

As reported by Daily Express, a source told the New York Post: “Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother. …He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional.

“Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family .He does not want Meghan and their son, Archie, to go through what he did as a child.”

Meghan also addressed the crowd at the summit, during which she spoke about her love for her husband. The source also told the newspaper that Meghan and Harry’s presence at the event was unannounced and that they were accompanied by, “a lot of security”.

According to Express, Harry’s most recent admission is not the first mention he has made of seeking mental health treatment. In 2017, he revealed his intense struggles following Diana’s death and how he had sought out emotional support.

“I can safely say that losing my mum at the age of 12, and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years, has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but my work as well,” Harry once told The Telegraph.

“I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions when all sorts of grief and sort of lies and misconceptions and everything are coming to you from every angle.”

Prince Harry added he eventually sought support with the encouragement of his brother and others close to him. He also told The Telegraph: “Look, you really need to deal with this. It is not normal to think that nothing has affected you, adding that “the experience I have had is that once you start talking about it, you realise that actually you’re part of quite a big club.”

Since stepping back from their royal duties, the couple and their nine-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor have been staying in Canada. They are expected to split their time between the UK and Canada in the future after they have stepped down from royal life this spring.

This devastating revelation is a departure from what Harry said when he and his wife announced last month that they wanted to begin a new life away from royal life. According to Harry he was “taking a leap of faith” in order to provide his family with space for their next chapter.