WHO develops COVID-19 treatment master plan

WHO develops COVID-19 treatment master plan

Thursday, February 13, 2020 9:57 am


WHO chief, Tedros Ghebrelyesus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is developing a master plan for coordinating clinical trials that could lead to potential therapies for patients infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19).

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced this at a news conference in Geneva, at the conclusion of a two-day research and innovation forum on COVID-19.

The leading health experts from around the world met to assess the current level of knowledge about the new disease, identify gaps and work together so that critical research can begin immediately.

These include decisions surrounding easy to apply diagnostics, the best approaches for infection prevention, potential therapies that could be used to treat patients, existing vaccine candidates and how to accelerate them.

Ghebreyesus described the outcome of the meeting as the “infodemic” – the overwhelming quantity of information, being produced and disseminated worldwide.

“The WHO is extending investigations into the source of the virus (which is still undetermined),

“The agency will continue to support countries with the tools to diagnose cases and protect health workers, including personal protective equipment,’’ he said.

As of Wednesday (Geneva time) there were 44,730 cases of COVID-19 in China, with 1,114 deaths.

In the rest of the world, the figure was 441 cases and one death.

Although the number of newly confirmed cases has stabilised in China, Ghebreyesus cautioned that the outbreak “could still go in any direction”. (NAN)

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 min ago

    Nissan Nigeria fetes the Motherless at Silverbird
    7 mins ago

    Enyo partners Cars45 to unveil Premium Auto Centre
    2 hours ago

    Kanu parents’ burial: NSCDC boss warns ‘trouble makers’
    2 hours ago

    UN Security Council passes resolution to end Libyan war
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19 crisis: China’s Xi promises tax cuts, aid for businesses
    3 hours ago

    NECA hails CBN for reversal of ‘crippling policy’ on milk industry
    3 hours ago

    Man to stand trial over murder of wife in 1982
    3 hours ago

    Late Victor Olaiya, a legend of his time – Lai Mohammed