Bayelsa: Fracas breaks out between APC, PDP supporters

Bayelsa: Fracas breaks out between APC, PDP supporters

Friday, February 14, 2020 12:07 pm


File photo: Rioters

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Sporadic shootings erupted at Tombia roundabout and Akemfa in Yenagoa,the Bayelsa State Capital, last night.

It is was not clear what immediately sparked off the eruption of violence as the state capital had experienced subdued shock and tension, sequel to Supreme Court’s judgment that sacked Governor-Elect,  David Lyon, of All Progressives Congress (APC), less than 24 hours to his inauguration today.

Bayelsans anxiously waited for the Independent National Electoral Commission,Abuja, to issue a Certificate of Return to Senator Duoye Diri as the duly elected Governor. Unexpectedly, violence erupted.

Trouble started as some APC supporters resisted attempts by loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to remove the hoisted flags of APC. Our Correspondent in Yenagoa, could not confirm casualties, but it was learnt that soldiers and policemen were drafted  to the area to contain the situation.

Before the security agents arrived, it was learnt that there were bonfires of motor tyres at the Tombia roundabout and Akemfa. However, calm has been restored.

Our Correspondent could not confirm if there were casualties, but based on previous experience, such violent incidents do not go without casualties as sophisticated weapons are usually employed.

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    At last! Douye Diri, receives Certificate of Return as Bayelsa Governor-elect
    21 mins ago

    Alleged N700m fraud: Judge threatens to send Ize-Iyamu, Orbih, 2 others to jail
    31 mins ago

    Supreme court verdict: INEC releases Bayelsa results, declares Diri winner
    56 mins ago

    How Victor Olaiya instituted a unique global style
    58 mins ago

    Bayelsa: INEC sets stage for swearing-in of Diri
    1 hour ago

    Supreme Court judgment: Buhari cancels visit to Bayelsa
    2 hours ago

    Supreme Court Verdict: Buhari cancels visit to Bayelsa
    2 hours ago

    Kanu parents’ burial: We’re not here to fight, but… – Religious leader