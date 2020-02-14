Bayelsa: Fracas breaks out between APC, PDP supporters

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Sporadic shootings erupted at Tombia roundabout and Akemfa in Yenagoa,the Bayelsa State Capital, last night.

It is was not clear what immediately sparked off the eruption of violence as the state capital had experienced subdued shock and tension, sequel to Supreme Court’s judgment that sacked Governor-Elect, David Lyon, of All Progressives Congress (APC), less than 24 hours to his inauguration today.

Bayelsans anxiously waited for the Independent National Electoral Commission,Abuja, to issue a Certificate of Return to Senator Duoye Diri as the duly elected Governor. Unexpectedly, violence erupted.

Trouble started as some APC supporters resisted attempts by loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to remove the hoisted flags of APC. Our Correspondent in Yenagoa, could not confirm casualties, but it was learnt that soldiers and policemen were drafted to the area to contain the situation.

Before the security agents arrived, it was learnt that there were bonfires of motor tyres at the Tombia roundabout and Akemfa. However, calm has been restored.

Our Correspondent could not confirm if there were casualties, but based on previous experience, such violent incidents do not go without casualties as sophisticated weapons are usually employed.