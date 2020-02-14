Bayelsa: INEC sets stage for swearing-in of Diri

Friday, February 14, 2020 12:45 pm


 

Sen. Douye Diri

The stage is set for the swearing in of Douye Diri, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party as the new governor of Bayelsa State.

This followed formal declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that Diri fufilled the constitutional requirements to be declared as the winner of the Bayelsa election.

This followed the judgment of Supreme Court which nullified the election of All Progressives Congress in the election on Thursday.

While making this announcement in Abuja, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu said the certificate of return which will enable Diri to be sworn in as governor will be issued immediately.

