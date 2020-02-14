Bayelsa: The fake news that led to wild jubilation by APC members

Okafor Ofiebor/Yenagoa

Rumours spread by uninformed party thugs led to carnival-like atmosphere at the All Progressives Congress, APC, secretariat along Mbiama-Yenagoa road, Yenagoa on Friday morning, few minutes before the same party hoodlums went on a destruction spree.

Our Correspondent was surprised to see men and women dancing amidst drumming when he visited the APC Secretariat at about 11.30 am.

When he asked about five of those involved why they were dancing, all of them said “Have you not heard? President Buhari had gone to direct INEC not to give any Certificate to Duoye Diri and Lion(Lyon) should be sworn in”.

“We are back .David Lyon all the way,” they chorused.

They continued dancing until hundreds of other party supporters who had gotten the breaking news from Abuja that INEC had finally handed Certificate of Return to Senator Duoye Diri started marching towards Ekeki axis.

The APC thugs chanting war songs headed towards Ekeki axis where Radio Bayelsa, Ekeki Police station, NTA, and NUJ Secretariat where they engage in a looting and vandalization spree.

The question, therefore, is who fed the APC men and women at party Secretariat along Mbiama-Yenagoa road the fake news that necessitated the initial frenzy?