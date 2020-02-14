Burial of Kanu’s parents: We’re not here to fight, but… – Religious leader

By Jethro Ibileke/Umuahia

An Igbo adherent of Judaism, Mazi Uziel Ben’Abraham, has said members of the religious community in the entire South-East are out to bury the late parents of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, His Royal Highness, Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Meme Sally.

Ben’Abraham who disclosed this while responding to questions from our correspondent who is covering the burial ceremony, said they they are not out to fight with anyone, including security operatives, but for peace.

The event is taking place in lsiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia North local government area of Abia State.

According to him, “Whatever that has a date is being done already. This is worth doing and it has to be done fine.

“Everything about the burial is unique. We are not hear to cause conflict or problems. We are here to do the right thing and everybody will see that we have done the right thing. The burial remains burial.

“When people talk about fighting, is it within us or with who? Is it within us that came for the burial or who’s instigating the fight? Here is not a war ground. We came for a purpose, and the purpose is to bury the parents of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. I don’t think anything like fighting will occur.

“We are here for peace and nothing more than peace. We are Jewish Orthodox and we believe in righteousness and truth, fairness and equity.”

When asked his message to the those , Ben’Abraham said:

“I want to advise every single person that want to attend this burial that they should disabuse their mind and come. They should forget what people post on the social media. The place is cool and calm. If there is any reason why they will not come, say the truth, don’t tell lies.

“When we were coming into the town yesterday, military men arrested us, but when calls went viral, they released us. We are not here with gun, cutlass or stone. We are here for peace, for the burial of our late king and his wife.

“We are mourning, it is pain in our hearts, so, I wouldn’t want anybody to come and touch the wound that we are nursing,” he warned.