Curfew in Bayelsa as hoodlums vandalised ex-Gov. Dickson’s residence

Okafor Ofiebor/Yenagoa

Sequel criminal activities of rampaging hoodlums looting and vandalising private and public properties, the Bayelsa State Police Command has imposed a dust to dawn curfew in Yenagoa, capital and other local government areas of the state.

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs had embarked on violent protest over the Supreme Court ruling which nullified the election of David Lyon, who was scheduled to be sworn in today.

In a press briefing attended by security heads in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozie, said the curfew was necessary to curtail any security breach.

He warned that any one who violates the 8 pm to 6 am Curfew will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Private house of former Governor Seriake Dickson who handed over today along Elebe-Opolo road also known as the AIT road in the state capital of Yenagoa was not spared in the vandalisation.

The house was broken into by the rampaging hoodlums who destroyed valuables and vandalized exotic cars parked in the compound.