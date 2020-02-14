Curfew in Bayelsa as hoodlums vandalised ex-Gov. Dickson’s residence

Curfew in Bayelsa as hoodlums vandalised ex-Gov. Dickson’s residence

Friday, February 14, 2020 11:13 pm


The vandalised home of former Governor Seriake Dickson

Okafor Ofiebor/Yenagoa

Sequel criminal activities of rampaging hoodlums looting and vandalising private and public properties, the Bayelsa State Police Command has imposed a dust to dawn curfew in Yenagoa, capital and other local government areas of the state.

Hoodlums suspected to be political thugs had embarked on violent protest over the Supreme Court ruling which nullified the election of David Lyon, who was scheduled to be sworn in today.

In a press briefing attended by security heads in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozie, said the curfew was necessary to curtail any security breach.

The vandalised home of former Governor Dickson

He warned that any one who violates the 8 pm to 6 am Curfew will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Private house of former  Governor Seriake Dickson who handed over today along Elebe-Opolo road also known as the AIT road in the state capital of Yenagoa was not spared in the vandalisation.

The house was broken into by the rampaging hoodlums who destroyed valuables and vandalized exotic cars parked in the compound.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    9 mins ago

    PSG replace Manchester City as most financially-powerful club, report says
    Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus comes on as a substitute to replace Sergio Aguero as manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Leroy Sane REUTERS/Phil Noble 17 mins ago

    Man City banned from European competition for 2 seasons
    34 mins ago

    Oyo govt. to name motor park managers in 33 LGs Monday
    42 mins ago

    Finally, coronavirus spreads to Africa
    2 hours ago

       Big trouble! Court summons Wema Bank Chairman, MD, 4 officials
    4 hours ago

    Bayelsa: Douye Diri sworn in as new Governor
    4 hours ago

    Okada restriction: Sanwo-Olu’s action in best interest of Lagos
    8 hours ago

    Photos: Burial of Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents