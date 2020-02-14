Kanu parents’ burial ceremony begins on peaceful note

By Jethro Ibileke/Umuahia

Activities marking the burial ceremony of His Royal Highness, Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Meme Sally, parents of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, began Friday morning on a peaceful note in lsiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia North local government area of Abia State.

The presence of security operatives is felt everywhere in and around the venue of the burial ceremony.

Our correspondent reports that the entire Umuahia the state capital was under the watchful eyes of security operatives who began a peaceful patrol as early as 6am.

Most stores along Factory Road, the road leading the burial ceremony are locked.

Men and women dressed in black and others in traditional hunter’s attire lined the street.

Beside the compound where the burial proper is to be careful out, canopies are erected inside a fender empty plot where singing and dancing take place. A Keke (tricycle) rider who gave his name as Uche, said they expect a peaceful ceremony, devoid of fighting or confrontation with security operatives. “We are the people who live with Nnamdi Kanu. You can see that we are peaceful in nature. “Most of our people are afraid. They don’t want what took place in 2017 during the operation Python Dance to occur again. They are afraid that the military men will come and fight them. That is why you see that most of the stores are under lock and key.”