Kanu parents’ burial ceremony begins on peaceful note

Kanu parents’ burial ceremony begins on peaceful note

Friday, February 14, 2020 11:22 am


By Jethro Ibileke/Umuahia

Activities marking the burial ceremony of His Royal Highness, Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Meme Sally, parents of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, began Friday morning on a peaceful note in lsiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia North local government area of Abia State.

The presence of security operatives is felt everywhere in and around the venue of the burial ceremony.

Our correspondent reports that the entire Umuahia the state capital was under the watchful eyes of security operatives who began a peaceful patrol as early as 6am.

Most stores along Factory Road, the road leading the burial ceremony are locked.

Men and women dressed in black and others in traditional hunter’s attire lined the street.

Beside the compound where the burial proper is to be careful out, canopies are erected inside a fender empty plot where singing and dancing take place.

A Keke (tricycle) rider who gave his name as Uche, said they expect a peaceful ceremony, devoid of fighting or confrontation with security operatives.

“We are the people who live with Nnamdi Kanu. You can see that we are peaceful in nature.

“Most of our people are afraid. They don’t want what took place in 2017 during the operation Python Dance to occur again. They are afraid that the military men will come and fight them. That is why you see that most of the stores are under lock and key.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    At last! Douye Diri, receives Certificate of Return as Bayelsa Governor-elect
    21 mins ago

    Alleged N700m fraud: Judge threatens to send Ize-Iyamu, Orbih, 2 others to jail
    31 mins ago

    Supreme court verdict: INEC releases Bayelsa results, declares Diri winner
    56 mins ago

    How Victor Olaiya instituted a unique global style
    58 mins ago

    Bayelsa: INEC sets stage for swearing-in of Diri
    1 hour ago

    Supreme Court judgment: Buhari cancels visit to Bayelsa
    2 hours ago

    Bayelsa: Fracas breaks out between APC, PDP supporters
    2 hours ago

    Supreme Court Verdict: Buhari cancels visit to Bayelsa