Kanu’s Parents Lived, Died in Love – Wabara

By Jethro Ibileke/Umuahia

Former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, has described the life and times of HRH, Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Meme Sally, as the epitome of love.

Senator Wabara disclosed this Friday, while thanking traditional rulers from across the country present at the burial ceremony of the parents of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

He described the burial of the royal couple as very special, in that they are buried on a day set aside for lovers, Valentine’s day.

“I want to appreciate you for coming to witness the burial ceremony of the parents of Nnamdi Kanu.

“Today is very special, special in the sense that today is Valentine’s day, when, I’m sure Ndi Eze Ejike has some wives at home, but he decides to come here to honour King and Lolo Kanu.

“They died at the same time, so to speak, and they are going to be buried on Valentine’s day.

“I’ve never seen anything more than love in them. Love in them, whereby death did not put them apart, they went at the same time.

“I thank you all so much for finding time to come. This is very peaceful. I cannot say much other than to continue to appreciate you for the role you’re playing for the Ibo nation,” he said.