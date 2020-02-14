Late Chima: E-Crack Commander misled us, say Police

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has expressed shock and embarrassment for misleading the public that the death of a detainee in its custody, late Chima Ikwunado was due to complications from high blood sugar.

The Command said the claim was based on fake autopsy report.

The statement was the Command’s first official reaction to the revelation by the Police Pathologist, Dr Stephen Musa, on Monday last week at the University of Port Harcourt that no previous autopsy was conducted on the remains of the auto mechanic who was allegedly tortured to death in police cell.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, told journalists that he issued the statement after interrogating SP Benson Adetuyi who was in charge of E-Crack unit.

He said the Command is also startled and embarrassed that the E-Crack commander could lie to the CP and Force Headquarters in that manner.

‘’When this incident happened, we called SP Benson Adetuyi, as the video went viral and asked him what happened ? He said they were investigating a case of armed robbery, that they were intercepted, taken to the station and that they were interrogated and detained in the cell.

“In the course of interrogation Chima eventually died in custody and he was taken to the hospital and it was reveal that he died of high sugar level. I am quoting him. So, based on that when I was interviewed on Radio I quoted him.

“When the CP summoned him, he told the CP the same thing, when the Force PRO called him and the team to Abuja he told them the same thing. So, we were startled when autopsy was conducted the other day. We were thrown aback’’

‘’So in that my statement I equally said we were not contending with or relying 100% on what he told us, that CP has ordered full scale investigation into the matter. So, the revelations we are getting today is as a result of the investigation that was instituted by the commissioner of Police by men of the state CID.

“It is still the same Police that revealed there was no autopsy if we wanted to cover our tracks we would have done that but because we are transparent and the report from the pathologist is still from the Police Doctor.

“And the Officers involved in this dastardly act are currently detained when it has been confirmed that the Late Chima died out of torture that is murder and we would deal with them appropriately.’’

‘’For the commander himself he has been redeployed. All hands on deck to ensure that justice is served in this matter’’

DSP Nnamdi Omoni, also appealed for calm “The CP has promised to address the press as soon as the autopsy report is out because that would be captured in our investigation report and based on our report CP would now tell the world what happened and the level of complicity of every body’’