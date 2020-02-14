Nnamdi Kanu Raises Alarm Hours to Parents’ Burial

By Nehru Odeh

Hours to his parents’ burial, the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu has alleged that the Abia State Police Command in conjunction with the Directorate of State Security, have removed two CCTV cameras in Isiama Afaraukwu Okwu, Umuahia with the intention to cause mayhem and disrupt his parents’ burial ceremony.

He disclosed this on his Facebook page on Thursday, 13 February, 2020.

“Let it be known that the Abia State Police under the command of Ene Okon, in collaboration with the DSS, have proceeded to remove two CCTV cameras installed in and around my hometown to preempt and record any terror attack by the Nigerian Army and Police as was the case in 2017,” he said.

He then appealed to the “civilized world” to call the federal government and the Abia State Police Commissioner, Ene Okon to order.

“The entire civilized world must ask the regime in Aso Rock and Abia State Police Commissioner, Ene Okon why they are destroying CCTV cameras on private properties in my village. If they have nothing to hide. So far, they have succeeded in destroying two cameras, but I wish to assure them that there are 36 other well concealed cameras recording and relaying in real time their activities in and around my home,” Kanu averred.

“Let it be known that the Nigerian army and police are in Afaraukwu right now actively looking for trouble and seeking to provoke a peace-loving and law abiding people.”

Kanu also appealed to the British government to call the Nigerian army and police to order. “They have started in their usual provocative manner. Let no one say they were nor warned,” he maintained.