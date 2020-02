By Jethro Ibileke

Many Nigerians, on 14 February, paid their last respect to His Royal Highness, Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, Ugoeze Meme Sally, the late parents of the leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. This took place in lsiama Afaraukwu, Umuahia North local government area of Abia State.