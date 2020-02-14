S/Court Judgment: Suspected party thugs wreak havoc in Bayelsa (+photos)

Over 15 vehicles in Radio Bayelsa premises

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Hoodlums, suspected to be party thugs stormed Radio Bayelsa, the State owned radio station at Ekeki, Yenagoa at exactly 12.00 noon looting properties of the station in a move suspected to be display of anger over sack of the All Progressives Congress candidate, APC as the Governor-election of the State on Thursday.

But the hoodlum spared NTA which shares boundary with Radio Bayelsa.

Over 15 vehicles parked in premises of the Radio station were vandalised.

The Radio Bayelsa has since gone off air at the time of the report.

The hoodlums stole flat screen Television sets, telephone sets of staff the station and vandalized cars parked in premises of radio station.

Police officers at Ekeki Police station that also shares boundary with Radio Bayelsa fired gunshots to scare the looting mob.

Our Correspondent who narrowly escaped the from mob by running into the premises of Bayelsa State Secretariat of Nigeria Union Journalists, NUJ, that shares boundary with Radio Bayelsa reports that the party thugs carrying APC flag had also stormed INEC Secretariat, Off Mbiama-Yenagoa road.

It took intervention of the soldiers before they were able to Ward off the mob our Correspondent learnt were moving to the new Commissioners’ quarters in Opolo axis in the State Capital.

Selected houses of some prominent people, including Senator Duoye Diri’s house along Mgbi road were vandalised, Dr Steve Azaiki’s Library was not spared. Azaiki was once the Secretary to the State Government,SSG.

At time of filing the report soldiers are patrolling some roads in Bayelsa.