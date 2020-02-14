Supreme Court judgment: Buhari cancels visit to Bayelsa

Okafor Ofiebor/Yenagoa

President Muhammadu Buhari has abruptly postponed his one day official visit to Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State Capital initially scheduled for today.

The visit, which was for the commissioning of the Seven-Storey Nigerian Local Content building was postponed due to the sacking of David Lyon, Governor-Elect of All Progressives Congress, APC by the Supreme court on Thursday.

The President would have also during the visit witness the inauguration of an APC government after 21 years administration of the PDP since the dawn of democracy in 1999.

Our Correspondent in Yenagoa reports that the advance party from Abuja had booked several hotels in anticipation of the visit to Commission the building which is under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for which, Timipre Sylva, the former Governor of Bayelsa State is the Minister of State and the leader of APC in Bayelsa State.

The state capital had visible presence of the military and banners welcoming the President for the Commissioning of the building.

A source said the Commissioning has been put off indefinitely, while officials are already leaving the state capital.