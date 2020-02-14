Supreme Court Verdict: Buhari cancels visit to Bayelsa

Okafor Ofiebor/Yenagoa

President Muhammadu Buhari may have abruptly postponed his one day official visit to Yenagoa the Bayelsa State Capital to Commission the Seven-Storey Nigerian Local Content building due to the sacking of David Lyon, Governor-Elect of All Progressives Congress,APC.

Another leg of his visit was to witness the inauguration of an APC government after 21 years administration of the PDP since the dawn of democracy in 1999.

Our Correspondent in Yenagoa reports that the advance party from Abuja had booked several hotels in anticipation of his visit to Commission the building which is under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for which, Timipre Sylva, former Governor of Bayelsa State is the Minister of State and the Leader of APC in Bayelsa State.

The state capital had visible presence of the military and banners welcoming the President.

A source said the Commissioning had been put off , while officials are already leaving the state capital.