Supreme Court Verdict: Buhari cancels visit to Bayelsa

Supreme Court Verdict: Buhari cancels visit to Bayelsa

Friday, February 14, 2020 11:54 am


• President Buhari:

Okafor Ofiebor/Yenagoa

President Muhammadu Buhari may have abruptly postponed his one day official visit to Yenagoa the Bayelsa State Capital to Commission the Seven-Storey Nigerian Local Content building due to the sacking of David Lyon, Governor-Elect of All Progressives Congress,APC.

Another leg of his visit was to witness the inauguration of an APC government after 21 years administration of the PDP since the dawn of democracy in 1999.

Our Correspondent in Yenagoa reports that the advance party from Abuja had booked several hotels in anticipation of his visit to Commission the building which is under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for which, Timipre Sylva, former Governor of Bayelsa State is the Minister of State and the Leader of APC in Bayelsa State.

The state capital had visible presence of the military and banners welcoming the President.

A source said the Commissioning had been put off , while officials are already leaving the state capital.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    20 mins ago

    At last! Douye Diri, receives Certificate of Return as Bayelsa Governor-elect
    21 mins ago

    Alleged N700m fraud: Judge threatens to send Ize-Iyamu, Orbih, 2 others to jail
    31 mins ago

    Supreme court verdict: INEC releases Bayelsa results, declares Diri winner
    56 mins ago

    How Victor Olaiya instituted a unique global style
    58 mins ago

    Bayelsa: INEC sets stage for swearing-in of Diri
    1 hour ago

    Supreme Court judgment: Buhari cancels visit to Bayelsa
    2 hours ago

    Bayelsa: Fracas breaks out between APC, PDP supporters
    2 hours ago

    Kanu parents’ burial: We’re not here to fight, but… – Religious leader