Bandits kill 30 in Katsina – Police

Bandits riding on motorcycles invaded the two villages in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State on Friday and killed 30 persons, according to the Police.
The Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Gambo Isah said the  bandits killed 21 persons in Tsauwa village, while nine persons were killed in Dankar village.
The bandits also set many houses including animals and foodstuffs in ablaze in Tsauwa village.
He said the bandits invaded the villages and started to shoot sporadically at the residents
He, however, said that the police and the military were able to arrest one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles belonging to the hoodlums.
Isah said that additional policemen and the military were deployed to the areas with a view to protect the communities around.
He said the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Sanusi Buba, had paid visit to the affected areas for assessment of the situation, with a view to prevent further occurrence and trail the bandits to their hideouts in the bush.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that majority of those killed were the aged  and children who could not run for their life.
