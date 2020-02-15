MMIA Lagos resumes normal flights

Richard Elesho

After days of disruptions, normal flight operations has resumed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Lagos.

James Odaudu, Public Affairs Director in the Federal Ministry of Aviation disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Odaudu said diversions and cancellations of flights into, and from the airport has been reversed and gave a listing of flights into Lagos on Saturday.

“We wish to reiterate that the diversions and cancellations as a result of highly inclement weather conditions are not peculiar to Lagos or Nigeria, but a global phenomenon, as even the most developed nations of the world have been experiencing same, resulting from weather vagaries.

“We also wish to re-establish the fact that the weather conditions in Lagos, and indeed every airport worldwide is not something that is noticed at the point of landing, as pilots are regularly updated during the course of the flights and therefore in a position to decide on the most appropriate airport to divert to.

“The Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja which has been in full operation, would have been the most appropriate for the affected airlines to divert to, if the overall interest of the Nigerian passengers was considered.

“The general public is once again assured of government commitment towards ensuring that full services that ensure the comfort, safety and security of air passengers are restored to normalcy, as all relevant authorities have been up and doing.

“Aviation Minister, Senator Hadi Sirika appreciates the understanding of those affected by the unfortunate situation, and assures them of government determination and commitment to the protection of Nigerian travellers at all times.” The statement said.