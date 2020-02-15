Tinubu praises El-Rufai at 60

Saturday, February 15, 2020 10:41 pm


El-Rufai and Tinubu in Kaduna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Chief Bola Tinubu, has felicitated with Kaduna State Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai, at  60.

In a congratulatory message signed by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman, in Lagos, Tinubu  said that El-Rufai’s reputation as a public servant always eager to confront challenges was commendable.

Tinubu said that El-Rufai served Nigeria  to the best of his abilities with unquestionable zeal.

The APC leader said: “I congratulate Malam Nasir El-Rufai on turning 60.

“Your reputation as a public servant eager to confront challenges is well deserved.

“It is not surprising that this milestone birthday has come with you still in active public service.

“Whether as Director-General of Bureau of Public Enterprises, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory or Governor of Kaduna State, El-Rufai served to the best of his abilities with unquestionable zeal and energy.

“My prayer is that God Almighty grants you many more years, gives you good health and renewed strength to continue to govern the people of your state and serve our nation,” Tinubu said.

