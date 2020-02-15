Uber passenger jumps off 3rd mainland bridge into Lagos Lagoon

Uber passenger jumps off 3rd mainland bridge into Lagos Lagoon

Saturday, February 15, 2020 5:10 pm


Third Mainland Bridge

Lagos recorded another suicide on Saturday 15 February on the Third Mainland Bridge when a yet-to-be-identified man jumped into the Lagoo, called Omi Osa in Yoruba.

The man had, as reported by thenewsguru, boarded a car-hailing service, Uber, from Gbagada to a destination in the state.

While the driver was conveying him to his destination,  the passenger, as contained in the story, told the driver to park on the Third Mainland Bridge because he had a stomach ache.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident, saying that rescue operation was ongoing.

He said, “The guy boarded Uber from Gbagada and when they got to the Third Mainland Bridge, he told the driver that he had stomach upset and that he needed to relieve himself. So when the driver parked, he got down from the vehicle, abandoned his belongings and jumped into the water.

“The incident happened around 11 am and our team has responded but I can’t confirm if he would be rescued alive or dead.”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Wike blasts Oshiomhole: “You lack character”
    5 hours ago

    Assault: Osun monarch calls for immediate suspension of Oluwo
    5 hours ago

    Our people can solve many of our problems- VP
    6 hours ago

    Imo again! Supreme Court to hear Ihedioha’s matter
    7 hours ago

    Royal punch! Oba of Iwo explains why he beat up another monarch
    10 hours ago

    Insecurity: We’re taking fight to criminals’ enclaves – Gov. Bello
    10 hours ago

    SSANU, NASU commence indefinite strike in UI
    10 hours ago

    No going back on okada, tricycle ban – Lagos govt