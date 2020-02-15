Uber passenger jumps off 3rd mainland bridge into Lagos Lagoon

Lagos recorded another suicide on Saturday 15 February on the Third Mainland Bridge when a yet-to-be-identified man jumped into the Lagoo, called Omi Osa in Yoruba.

The man had, as reported by thenewsguru, boarded a car-hailing service, Uber, from Gbagada to a destination in the state.

While the driver was conveying him to his destination, the passenger, as contained in the story, told the driver to park on the Third Mainland Bridge because he had a stomach ache.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident, saying that rescue operation was ongoing.

He said, “The guy boarded Uber from Gbagada and when they got to the Third Mainland Bridge, he told the driver that he had stomach upset and that he needed to relieve himself. So when the driver parked, he got down from the vehicle, abandoned his belongings and jumped into the water.

“The incident happened around 11 am and our team has responded but I can’t confirm if he would be rescued alive or dead.”