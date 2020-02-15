Upper hook! Oba of Iwo explains why he beat up another monarch

Upper hook! Oba of Iwo explains why he beat up another monarch

Saturday, February 15, 2020 11:29 am



Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi

The image of the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, in the mind of an average Nigerian, is less than a good copy! This was not helped by his beating up of another traditional ruler, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Oba Sikiru, during a peace meeting over land disputes, organized by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 11, Bashir Makama in Osogbo, Osun State on Friday, 14 February.

When people started calling criticizing him over what happened, the Oluwo issued a statement defending himself. 

In his words:  ”At the peace meeting held at AIG office, Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa interrupted Oluwo while making his speech and called Oba Akanbi unprintable names, pointing his staff of office at Oluwo while attempt to stick the staff in his eyes was defended”.

Then, he waxed symbolic: “How could a constable openly insult commissioner of police and make attempt to beat the CP? Can any monarch try such with Ooni, Alaafin”?

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Insecurity: We’re taking fight to criminals’ enclaves – Gov. Bello
    4 hours ago

    SSANU, NASU commence indefinite strike in UI
    4 hours ago

    No going back on okada, tricycle ban – Lagos govt
    11 hours ago

    Kanu’s parents laid to rest in Umuahia
    12 hours ago

    One of Europe’s most wanted traffickers extradited to Romania
    12 hours ago

    PSG replace Manchester City as most financially-powerful club, report says
    Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus comes on as a substitute to replace Sergio Aguero as manager Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Leroy Sane REUTERS/Phil Noble 13 hours ago

    Man City banned from European competition for 2 seasons
    13 hours ago

    Oyo govt. to name motor park managers in 33 LGs Monday