Valentine’s Day tragedy: 5 Okomu Oil workers burnt to death in road crash

Valentine’s Day tragedy: 5 Okomu Oil workers burnt to death in road crash

Saturday, February 15, 2020 8:01 pm


Scene of the accident

By Jethro Ibileke

Five members of staff of Okomu Oil plc, in Edo State were on Friday evening burnt to death in a road crash that occurred along Benin/Iguobazuwa road, in Ovia South-West local government area of the State.

Two others were said to have sustained serious injuries in the ghastly accident.

The accident occurred when the bus conveying the victims from Extension 2 farm of the firm to the head office of the company at Okomu community, rammed into a lorry that crossed the road.

The two others who sustained serious injuries in the accident are said to be currently receiving treatment.

It was gathered that eyewitnesses were could not render assistance to the victims, as the bus burst into flames.

While an official statement has not been issued, a top official of the company who did not want to be named, confirmed the death of their staff, describing the situation as sad day for workers in the company.

“We are yet to confirm the number of our personnel involved but we have confirmed five. Two are in the hospital,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Wike blasts Oshiomhole: “You lack character”
    3 hours ago

    Uber passenger jumps off 3rd mainland bridge into Lagos Lagoon
    7 hours ago

    Assault: Osun monarch calls for immediate suspension of Oluwo
    7 hours ago

    Our people can solve many of our problems- VP
    7 hours ago

    Imo again! Supreme Court to hear Ihedioha’s matter
    9 hours ago

    Royal punch! Oba of Iwo explains why he beat up another monarch
    11 hours ago

    Insecurity: We’re taking fight to criminals’ enclaves – Gov. Bello
    12 hours ago

    SSANU, NASU commence indefinite strike in UI