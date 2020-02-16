Gunmen abducts Perm. Sec. in Nasarawa

Sunday, February 16, 2020 2:39 pm


Alhaji Jibrin Giza, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works in Nasarawa State was in the early hours of Sunday, abducted by yet to be identified gunmen.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Bola Longe, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

Longe told NAN that the permanent secretary was abducted by gunmen from his residence at Shabu, a suburb of Lafia at about 12:40 a.m., to an unknown destination.

According to the CP, the DPO in the area had already mobilised some officers and men who are on the trail of the fleeing abductors and their victims.

Longe added that he had ordered the  DCP Operations, Officer in Charge (OC) of  Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), OC Counter Terrorism, and  Commander Police Mobile Force 58, to comb the area to ensure the safe rescue of the victim  and arrest of his abductors.

He also vowed that the command would not rest on its oars until the victim regains his freedom.

Longe further said that the abductors were yet to establish any contact with the victim’s family. (NAN)

