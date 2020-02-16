Police arrest burglar for stealing 100 religious books in Borno

The Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Maiduguri that the suspect was apprehended by worshipers while trying to steal at a religious place of worship in the metropolis.

Aliyu said that members of the congregation handed over the suspect to the police on Feb. 7.

He noted that preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect had earlier carted away 100 sets of religious books at two other worshiping centres before his arrest.

“The suspect is not acting alone, he is part of a syndicate who usually hide under the guise of praying then steal shoes, wrist watches, phones, money and other valuables belonging to the worshipers.