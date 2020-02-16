Sanwo-Olu, Amaechi, Daniel, Shehu, others to discuss Nigeria’s future at 3rd Freedom Online lecture

Sunday, February 16, 2020 5:02 pm


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Gbenga-Daniel

Amaechi

 

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will, on Tuesday, 25 February, lead other speakers to discuss the future of Nigeria at the third annual lecture of Freedom Online in Lagos.

A statement by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the online newspaper, Gabriel Akinadewo, says the theme of the lecture is ‘Nigeria: Foundation, Fundamentals, Future’ and Sanwo-Olu is the Guest Speaker.

Other dignitaries expected at the event include Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi (Chairman); former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel (Special Guest of Honour); former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George (Keynote Speaker) and Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu (Guest of Honour).

Others are former Police Affairs Minister, Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade; Iba Gani Adams, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland; Prof. Akinyemi Onigbinde, Senior Research Fellow, Institute of African Studies, University of Ghana, Accra and Mr. Isah Mustapha, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

According to Akinadewo, “Nigeria’s political, economic and social fabric is disintegrating due to the foundation of the country and something urgent must be done. Insecurity does not recognise a Christian or Muslim, it has no respect for APC or PDP. The security situation now is precarious. We must do a proper x-ray of the foundation of our security, our economy, our politics for Nigeria’s future to be secured”.

