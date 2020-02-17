At Last, Agba Jalingo Released

At Last, Agba Jalingo Released

Monday, February 17, 2020 4:49 pm


Governor Ayade and Agba Jalingo

Agba Jalingo, the journalist, has finally been released from prison custody after meeting his bail conditions.

An activist, Inibehe Effiong, according to NPO Reports, confirmed his release on Monday.

Jalingo, who is the publisher of Cross River Watch, was first arrested by the police in August 2019 on the orders of the Ben Ayade-ledCross River State Government.

He was subsequently arraigned for treason and attempting to overthrow the state government due to highly critical articles he published.

Due to his long detention, Amnesty International had declared the activistas “a prisoner of conscience”.

Last week, there were a series of protests staged in Cross River over his detention.

The court, which had earlier rejected his bail applications, subsequently granted him bail last week.

