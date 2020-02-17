Edo court jails man 3 years for stealing 2 cows

By Jethro lbileke

A 31-year-old man, Adamu Gaji, was on Monday sentenced to three years in prison by an Oredo Chief Magistrates Court in Benin, for stealing two cows

Gaji was convicted by the Chief Magistrate, Awawu Osayande, after being found guilty of the one count charge of stealing preferred against him.

The police Prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, had earlier told the court that on June 10, 2019, the convict did steal the two cows, property of Mr. Ogieriaki Omoruyi, at Amagba community.

He said the cows were worth N700,000.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Omoruyi, had employed Gaji to take care of his cows, adding that on that faithful day, “Gaji took the cows to the bush and did not return with the two cows.”

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provision of section 390(8 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. 11, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo state.

Chief Magistrate Osayande however gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N180,000