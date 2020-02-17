Oyo Govt Set to Rehabilitate Ajakanga Dumpsite

Oyo State Government has reiterated its commitment to rehabilitate the Ajakanga dumpsite, following an inferno that gutted the dumpsite.

This disclosure was made known by the Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Keyinde Ayoola recently.

The Commissioner, who in the company of his counterpart from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Prof. Raphael Afonja paid a visit to the Ajakanga dumpsite, noted that it is not unusual to experience fire outbreaks at dumpsites during the dry season due to the self- ignition.

Ayoola further said, such inferno is often produced from the vast deposit of gas generated by microbial activity, arising from the organic component of wastes deposited on dumpsite.

He said, “for this reason, we encourage residents to desist from encroaching dumpsite areas. Apart from causing environmental threats, it could also destroy lives and properties through the wide spread of the combusting fire raging from the site”.

“Unfortunately, we lost a waste truck, but then, the plans that we have now is the rehabilitation of this dump site including the three others”, he added.

Meanwhile, the Hon. Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Raphael Afonja added that the rehabilitation would start immediately in preparation for the raining season.

He added that the construction of roads is part of the rehabilitation and that proper designs would be made to create pathways for the trucks entering the site.

The duo was on an inspection visit to appraise the extent of inferno on the Ajakanga dumpsite, which gutted fire last-week Wednesday’s midnight.

Oyo State is managing four dumpsites namely Ajakanga, Awotan, Aba-eku and Lapite.