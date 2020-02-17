Six staff of JAMB kidnapped in Kogi

Monday, February 17, 2020 2:47 pm


File: Hooded kidnappers

By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba Road in Kogi State  has become a death trap. Kidnapping on the road is now a daily occurrence. The latest victims were six staff of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), who were abducted along the way on Sunday.

A member of staff of JAMB, who confirmed the incident, said that the victims were from the head office in Abuja, and were headed for Kogi West, in preparation for for the mock UTME exams.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, however declined to give more details on the sad development, while all efforts to get confirmation from the Kogi State police command proved abortive, as at the time of filing this report.

In a related development a member of staff of the Federal Ministry of Works on Saturday narrowly escaped when suspected kidnappers opened fire on his vehicle, leading to an accident. The incident happened between Oshokoshoko and Obajana around 5:30pm. The federal staff and the only other occupant of the vehicle are still in hospital.

