Truck crushes one to death, injures 4 in Abuja

Truck crushes one to death, injures 4 in Abuja

Monday, February 17, 2020 12:39 am


FILE: FRSC officials rescuing accident victims

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said one person was crushed to death and four others were injured by a truck on Sunday at Kugbo along Nyanya road, Abuja. 
 
The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the accident occured at about 2pm. 
 
 “At about 1400 hrs, a BUA truck fully loaded with bags of cement had a failed brake at Kugbo while heading towards Nyanya and ran into a Dangote truck from behind.
“This situation caused total blockade. However, our men from Emergency Ambulance Service Scheme known as Zebra and Nyanya Unit promptly moved in and created an alternative route through Kugbo mechanic village for gradual movement of traffic.
“And the four injured person were immediately taken to Nyanya General Hospital and Medical centre Mararaba while a lone corpse from the crash has been deposited at the Mararaba Federal Medical Centre’s mortuary.
“The Dangote truck has been moved out of the road while our tow truck is still working tirelessly to move the BUA truck as the engine, gear and prime mover are all detached from the tail.
“The bags of cement are also being moved out of the road, ” he said.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    FC Porto forward Marega walks off pitch after racist abuse
    30 mins ago

    Boko Haram: Buratai promotes 3 soldiers for outstanding performance
    50 mins ago

    Lacazette ends goal drought as Arsenal crush Newcastle United 4-0
    3 hours ago

    Ikoyi/VI Clean-Up: Lagos govt impounds 215 vehicles, arrests 98 people
    3 hours ago

    Lagos to launch maiden Eko City Farmers’ Market Feb. 23
    5 hours ago

    Woman, 80, seeks Makinde’s help over 3 mentally-unstable children
    5 hours ago

    How Fulani Herdsmen Set My Mother’s Multi-million Naira Cashew Plantation on Fire
    5 hours ago

    Police nab Aiye confraternity kingpin, “Samora”, in Ikorodu