Senate confirms Capt. Nuhu as DG

Richard Elesho

The Senate Tuesday confirmed the nomination of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu for appointment as Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). This is disclosed in a statement by James Odaudu, Director, Public Affairs in the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

The approval of the Senate followed the presentation and consideration of the screening report of the Senator Smart Adeyemi-led Senate Committee on Aviation at plenary in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 20, 2020 forward a letter nominating Captain Nuhu to the upper chamber for screening and confirmation as DG of NCAA.

Buhari’s nomination letter dated January 7, 2020 and read on the floor by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, reads in part: “Pursuant to Section 8, Part IV of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (Establishment) Act, I hereby write to request for a confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

“Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu is a reputable airline Pilot and Aviation Safety Expert with well over 30 years of cognate working experience in the Aviation Industry. A copy of his curriculum vitae is attached herewith.

“In view of the strategic importance of the NCAA as the regulator of the Civil Aviation Industry. I wish to request for the expeditious consideration and confirmation of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu as the substantive Director-General of NCAA.”

Senator Adeyemi in his presentation said that the Committee found that Captain Nuhu “has requisite experience, possesses relevant academic and professional qualifications, and that there was no petition against his nomination.”

“Arising from his wealth of experience in the Aviation Sector, the Committee considers Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu, suitable for appointment as Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA),” Adeyemi said.

His recommendation that the Senate should adopt the report of the Senate Committee on Aviation and confirm Captain Nuhu was approved by the Senate when put to voice vote by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.