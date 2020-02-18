FG should attend to the needs of Urhobo people- URM

The Urhobo Renaissance Movement (URM), a, body made up of patriotic professionals both at home and in the Diaspora, conscious of its responsibility to the suffering and oppression of its people, has called on the Federal Government to urgently address the needs of the ethnic group. It submitted that if democracy is a game of numbers, the Urhobo nation “is not having that benefit right now, either in Delta State or in the federation.” The movement, therefore, called on the government to create an atmosphere that will make healthy discussions on the terms of the Nigerian union possible. It argued that no one has the right to rule out dialogue on the \state of the union and how we can all live in peace, adding that a political restructuring is urgently needed at this time of our national history.

On restructuring, URM submitted that Nigeria, as currently constituted, cannot meet the hopes and aspirations of the Urhobo, lamenting that the resources in “our God-given homeland are exploited and deployed to other parts of the federation.” Kokori in Urhoboland which is reputed to produce the smoothest crude oil in the country’s wells has, according to the group, been left prostate for decades. Farmlands have been destroyed by many years of official neglect. “The current situation in which States that do not contribute to the national patrimony benefit more than any other part of the federation is unacceptable,” URM said.

Apart from neglect of the Urhobo, the group wrote on insecurity, pillage of Urhobolannd by Fulani herdsmen and hate speeches.

Below is the full statement:

STATE OF THE NATION

PREAMBLE

1. We, members of the Urhobo Renaissance Movement (URM) a peace-loving body made up of patriotic Urhobo professionals both at home in the Diaspora, conscious of our responsibility to the suffering and oppressed people of the Urhobo nation, (the fifth largest ethnic group in Nigeria and the major ethnic group in Delta State solidly occupying eight local government areas in Delta State, and parts of three other local government areas, both within and outside Delta State) conscious also of our obligations to our people and the Nigerian State, guided by the 1999 Federal Constitution of Nigeria, do make the following statements:

2. RESTRUCTURING THE NATION

In view of the in-built mechanisms that make injustice thrive in

the country we do hereby join patriotic Nigerians to call for a re-structuring of the federation along the lines recommended by the 2014 National Conference. It is our considered view that the political structure of the country as currently constituted cannot meet the hopes and aspirations of our people. The resources in our God-given homeland are exploited and deployed to other parts of the federation. Kokori in Urhoboland which is reputed to produce the smoothest crude oil in the country’s wells has been left prostate for decades. Farmlands have been destroyed by many years of official neglect. The current situation in which States that do not contribute to the national patrimony benefit more than any other part of the federation is unacceptable. In the proposed re-structuring the Urhobo nation votes to return to the Mid-Western Region arrangement. This will guarantee equity and fairness through devolution of power.

3. NEGLECT OF URHOBOLAND

Urhoboland has suffered criminal neglect in the scheme of things.

Apart from lack of federal presence in terms of academic institutions (FUPRE and PTI) are the only federal institutions in the entire Urhoboland. These institutions are headed by non-indigenes in spite of the teeming population of Urhobo academics. Thus local contents are not reflected in federal institutions. The Steel complex in Urhoboland has been sold to persons who did not have the will to consolidate or develop the sector. The oil majors have relocated from the zone. There are no Urhobo sons on the federal cabinet or occupying ANY position at the federal level. All of these have led to youth restiveness and militancy.

4. SECURITY

The current level of insecurity in Urhoboland arising from the

absence of employment opportunities is unacceptable. Young men cannot find jobs and therefore take to kidnapping, armed robbery and militancy against the State. We condemn all acts of kidnapping and armed robbery. But we use this opportunity to call on the government to intervene massively in terms of investments. Insecurity is a reality which the people of Urhoboland live with daily. We call on the Federal authorities to do the right thing by mobilizing enough forces and manpower to effectively deal with the spate of terror in Urhoboland and in the country in general. The Urhobo have been stripped of things. The governorship seat and the ministerial slot are in the same senatorial zone of the State; the Federal Government appointee as Governor of Central bank is also from Delta North Senatorial District. No major ethnic group in any State has suffered this kind of marginalization in the history of this country. This had a deleterious effect on the psyche and economy of the Urhobo people.

5. ACTS OF PILLAGE BY FULANI HERDSMEN IN URHOBOLAND

We find it repugnant and disheartening that some Fulani herdsmen who had previously carried out their grazing in peace have suddenly become agents of destruction. The impunity with which they destroy farm lands and rape and kill poor innocent villagers in Urhoboland is alarming. It is a threat to the survival of the Urhobo nation. The Urhobo are largely are an agrarian people. Destroying their farm lands is tantamount to destroying the economic life of the people. The criminal silence or apathy of security agencies to the crime is shocking to say the least. The legislator representing Ethiope East (the area where the herdsmen have unleashed a high degree of terror) in the Delta State House Assembly has drawn the attention of the State and security officials to this brigandage. At the time of issuing this statement the acts of terror have not abated.

6. HATE SPEECHES

The URM condemns in totality all hate speeches emanating from

any section of the country. Nobody or no ethnic group has the right to heat up the polity with speeches that promote hatred and bigotry. The Nigeria-Biafra Civil war from 1967-1970 clearly showed that violence is not the solution to ethnic differences. Religion is a private matter. The constitution guarantees freedom of religion. It is our view that all such hate promoters be dealt with according to the laws of the land.

7. CONCLUSION

We therefore call on the Federal Government to urgently address the

needs of the Urhobo people. If democracy is a game of numbers the Urhobo nation is not having that benefit right now, either in Delta State or in the federation. We call on the government to create an atmosphere that will make healthy discussions on the terms of the Nigerian union possible. No one has the right to rule out dialogue on the \state of the union and how we can all live in peace. We believe that a political restructuring is urgently needed at this time of our national history.