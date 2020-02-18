Gunmen abduct 12 travellers in Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kidnappers are on the prowl in Kogi State.

After the abduction of 6 members of staff of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, along Obajana-Oshokoshoko highway in Kogi West, another set of at least 12 persons were on Sunday evening kidnapped along Itobe – Ajegu community in Ofu local government area of Kogi East.

The Kidnappers according to sources have made contact with families of the victims demanding for 30 million ransom before they can be freed.

It was gathered that the victims boarded a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Eleojo transport service with registration number KSF 19 XZ from Warri in Delta state on Sunday morning with 16 passengers heading to Anyigba in Dekina local government area of the state.

A source who pleaded for anonymity revealed that the Toyota bus left Warri with 16 passengers, but four alighted at Okene and where left with 12 persons in the car including the driver.

The vehicle was said to have ran into the kidnappers in-between Itobe and Ajegu along the road.

The driver who miraculously escaped the attack went to lodge official report with the Police at Itobe Division.

The source also disclosed that the abductors are demanding for 30 millions ransom, but as at Tuesday morning they were said to have reduced the ransom to N1.5 million per victim.

Confirming the incident the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Ayah said the kidnapping incident occurred at Itobe, but the police can not ascertain the number of people kidnapped.

He however, disclosed that officers of anti-robbery squad are already on ground to rescue the victims.