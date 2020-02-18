Imo: S/Court adjourns hearing of Ihedioha’s judgment review suit

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned hearing in the application filed before the Supreme Court by former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha asking the apex court to reverse its judgement which led to his sack from office as governor.

The apex court adjourned hearing the case till 2 March, followed an application by Kanu Agabi, lawyer to Ihedioha for more time to file some processes before the Court.

His application was not opposed by lawyers to Governor Hope Uzodinma and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Justice Tanko Mohammed,who led the seven-man panel of the apex court after listening to all the parties, adjourned the hearing till March 2, 2020.

The Supreme Court had on January 14 sacked Ihedioha and declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the duly elected governor of Imo State.