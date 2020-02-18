Just in: Gunmen kill Aso Rock Deputy Director

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 6:34 pm


File photo of typical gunmen in Nigeria

An Assistant Director at the State House, Abuja, Ms. Laetitia Naankang Dagan was assassinated by unknown gunmen on Monday in her apartment.

Jalal Arabi, Permanent Secretary, State House, Abuja, Jalal Arabi,who  disclosed this on Tuesday said that the 47-year Dagan from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday till 8pm, but by 11pm, she was gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unknown persons.

Arabi said Dagan, Assistant Director of Administration in the State House, as “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family, but also the entire State House.”

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death,” Arabi told her family members during a condolence visit.”

According to the Permanent Secretary, “We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation.”

Arabi expressed confidence that “the Police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”

The Permanent Secretary prayed God Almighty to comfort Ms. Dagan’s family, the entire Staff of State House, and grant the soul of the departed officer eternal rest.

 

